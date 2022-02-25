BSES Yamuna Power commissions 'Smart Managed' EV charging station

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) In line with its commitment towards green and sustainable practices, BSES Yamuna Power Limited has commissioned Indias first ‘Smart Managed' EV charging station here, it said in a statement on Friday.



The charging station, which can charge five e-vehicles simultaneously, is co-located at BYPL's sub-station premise in Mayur Vihar Extension Phase I, New Delhi.



"The carefully-selected site is a gateway to Noida and can be easily accessed by EV users and EV fleet operators. Depending on the response, more such smart EV charging stations will be rolled-out in South, West, East and Central Delhi," the statement said.



BSES Yamuna Power Limited is a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure and the NCT government of Delhi.



"BSES is gearing up to play a major role in the emerging EV sector. Deployment of this smart managed EV charging station is a very exciting moment for us and we are working closely with our strategic partners to set up many more innovative solutions for our consumers," the statement said quoting its spokesperson.



"This partnership with Nordic Innovation and Fortum Charge is a testimonial to these efforts. Through this association, we at BYPL aim to reiterate our commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable growth. We plan to install more such smart public EV charging stations in the future," it added.



The initiative has been supported by the Nordic Innovation, an organisation promoted by the governments of Nordic countries, and executed by Fortum Charge & Drive.



--IANS

ad-rv/arm