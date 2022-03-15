BRO ,GRSE Ltd sign MoU for 27 carriageway double lane modular bridges

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for fabrication, supply, erection and launching of 27 carriageway double lane galvanised modular bridges at forward border locations.



The two-year contract, worth around Rs 60 crore, was inked by the Director General BRO, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry and Officiating Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, Commodore P R Hari (Retd) in New Delhi.



In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and to meet the people's aspiration for better infrastructure, the BRO had successfully trial evaluated an "Indigenous 140 feet Double Lane Modular Bridge" of IRC Load Class 70 last year, supplied by GRSE Ltd.



The first of its kind indigenous bridge was dedicated to the nation by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 28, 2021.



The bridge was constructed on the important "Flag Hill-Dokala" Road in Sikkim at an altitude of 11,000 feet by the Karamyogis of Project Swastik in February 2021.



Subsequent to the successful trials, discussions were held between the two agencies to conclude this MoU, under which GRSE Ltd will be undertaking fabrication, supply, erection and launching of 27 Double Lane Modular Bridges of IRC Load Class 70 on a number of strategic roads along the northern and north eastern borders.



The double-lane modular steel bridge developed by the GRSE is the only one-of-its-kind bridge available in India and is 100 per cent indigenous.



One of the most important and critical advantages of the MoU will be the time factor as these bridges could be launched within 45 days of handing over the site by the units.



This will certainly be a game-changer in road infrastructure development in the country.



The construction of such modular bridges with IRC Load Class 70 classification will also enhance the operational preparedness of the security forces in the forward areas.



The MoU will further lead to self-reliance and the BRO's commitment to nation-building. It will also ensure better infrastructure development in the border areas keeping in mind the nation's security needs.



