BMC Budget focuses on health, infra, quality of living

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday unveiled a whopping Rs 45,949.21 crore budget 2022-2023, up by 18 per cent over the previous year's Rs 39,039.83 crore with a tiny surplus of Rs 8.43 crore.



With the upcoming BMC elections, this year India's country's biggest and richest civic body will have a massive focus on health, infrastructure, ecology, flood control, besides improving the 'ease' and 'quality' of life for the 1.75 crore Mumbaikars living in the country's commercial and glamour capital.



Presenting the budget, Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal said that the estimated revenues this year would be Rs 30,743.61 crore, which is higher by Rs 2,832.04 crore than the previous year's estimates, and the actual income received till January 2022 was Rs 30,851.18 crore.



--IANS

