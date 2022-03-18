BJYM to launch 'one booth-20 youth' campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal

By Shashi Bhushan

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) With an eye on young voters of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Assembly polls are expected to be held by the end of this year, the BJP is set launch the 'one booth-20 youth' campaign.





The BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has planned to connect with 20 youths, who are not politically associated with any party, in each polling booth of the two states. BJYM is also deploying its workers from other states for the campaign.



A well-placed source in the BJYM told IANS that a campaign will be started soon to reach out to the young voters at each polling booth in the poll bound states.



"Nowadays, youngsters play an important role in deciding the fate of any political party and incumbent government. We have decided to launch the 'one booth-20 youth' campaign soon in these two states. Our workers will reach out to 20 youths who are not associated with any party and explain to them about BJP's ideology and agenda for youth and country, and motivate them to volunteer for us," he said.



After convincing the youths, the BJYM will take their help to spread words and information about the party and its government in both the states.



"We will make WhatsApp groups of these youth to share contents which will be further spread by them to different social media platforms including Whatsapp," another BJYM leader said.



In the recently-concluded Assembly polls, the BJYM had successfully executed the 'one booth-20 youth' in Uttar Pradesh, where it has formed 5,000 WhatsApp groups of youth who were not politically affiliated to any party.



"We have started this campaign to connect more and more youth at polling booths and it was successfully done in Uttar Pradesh and other states during recent polls," he said.



To effectively execute the campaign on ground, the BJYM is deploying its volunteers in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh from April to oversee the drive.



"Shortlisting of workers have been started and they will be spending 15 days in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh from April. After three moths duration of their stay will be extended as the poll approaches," the BJYM worker said.



It was further learnt that BJYM workers from Maharashtra and neighbouring states will be deployed in Gujarat and workers from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh will be deployed in Himachal Pradesh.



--IANS

ssb/shs/ksk/