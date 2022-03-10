BJP's Bhuban Gam set to win Majuli seat in Assam (Ld)

Guwahati, March 10 (IANS) The ruling BJP is all set to retain the prestigious Majuli Assembly constituency in Assam as its candidate Bhuban Gam is leading by a margin of 29,126 votes over his nearest rival Assam Jatiya Parishad nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary in the bypoll.



According to the latest trends, Gam secured 45,670 votes (70.29 per cent) against 16,544 (25.42 per cent) votes bagged by Basumatary and 1,633 votes (2.5 per cent) by Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Bhaity Richong.



The Congress and other opposition parties are supporting Basumatary. So far 1,159 votes were registered for the NOTA. The counting of votes in the Majuli Assembly constituency is still underway.



Around 72 per cent of the 1,33,227 voters had cast their votes in the by-election to the politically important Majuli Assembly constituency in eastern Assam on Monday. The by-election to the politically crucial constituency was necessitated after former Assam Chief Minister and Central minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who won the seat in the March-April elections last year, resigned and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in September last year paving the way for Himanta Biswa Sarma to become the Chief Minister.



--IANS

sc/skp/