BJP working on strategy to form govt in Goa in case of hung House

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) As exit polls indicate a hung assembly in Goa, the BJP has started working on its 'plan B to cross the halfway mark in the state assembly. Meetings of senior BJP leaders have started in the national capital and in Mumbai on ways to secure a majority in case of a hung assembly in the state.



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the party's electoral chances. Sources said that later Sawant went to Mumbai to meet BJP election in-charge for Goa, Devendra Fadnavis and party state in-charge C.T. Ravi.



"After meeting Fadnavis and Ravi, Sawant will come back to Delhi. The Goa chief minister is likely to meet party chief J P Nadda and home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the strategy to form the government in the state if the BJP fails to get a simple majority," sources said.



A senior Goa BJP functionary told IANS about talks with independents and smaller parties in Goa. "We are confident of winning a simple majority but in the worst case the party may require the support of two to four MLAs to form the next government in Goa. Talks have been started with independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)," he said.



The BJP camp in Goa believes that they may require the support of three to four MLAs if they fail to get a majority. "We have started talks with MGP and others and with their support the BJP will form the government with the support of around 25 MLAs in the 40 member assembly," another BJP leader said.



Chief minister Sawant reached Delhi on Monday night and met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning. "Chief Minister Sawant met the Prime Minister and briefed him about the BJP's chances in the just concluded assembly polls in the state. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister held a detailed discussion on the Goa assembly polls. The Prime Minister wished Sawant electoral success in Goa," sources said.



Party insiders said that the discussions of Sawant and the central leadership was to find ways to cross the halfway mark in case the BJP falls short of a majority. The ABP C-Voter Exit Poll has predicted between 13 and 17 seats for the BJP and between 12 and 16 seats for the Congress. The AAP is projected to win 1-5 seats. Goa has 40 Assembly seats with a majority mark of 21.



"After elections, I had not met PM Modi to brief him about the elections. The exit polls are also out, we have our survey too. So, I will give a detailed idea about the result and what can be done. We will also be discussing the formation of our government with the PM," Sawant told reporters in Goa before leaving for Delhi.



"We are fully confident that we are getting a majority and the BJP will form the government. Even if we fall short of one or two seats, I feel winning independent candidates will support us," he said.



