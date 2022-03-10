BJP wins 5 seats, Cong 3 & Independents 2 in Goa at 2.30 p.m.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won five seats, the Indian National Congress (INC) three and Independent candidates two in the 40-member Goa Assembly, as per the data available at 2.30 p.m.



The Election Commission trends showed that the ruling BJP was ahead in 15 other seats while the Congress was trending ahead in eight other seats.



At Bicholim, Independent candidate Chandrakant Shetye won against the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's (MGP) Naresh Rajaram Sawal by a slim margin of 318 votes.



With 9,285 votes, the INC's Michael Vincent Lobo has won from the Calangute constituency with a margin of 4,979 votes ahead of the BJP's Joseph Robert Sequeira. Ahead of the polls, Lobo had quit the BJP to join the Congress.



Cortalim saw Antonio Vas, an Independent, win against another Independent candidate Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes by 3,051 votes.



Curchorem constituency witnessed the BJP's Nilesh Cabral defeat the Congress' Amit Patkar by 672 votes.



In Margao, Digambar Kamat of the Congress defeated the BJP's Manohar (Babu) Ajgaonkar by 7,794 votes.



In Mormugao, Sankalp Amonkar of the Congress won against the BJP's Milind Sagun Naik by 1,941 votes.



Panaji constituency saw the BJP's Atanasio Monserrate trump Independent candidate Utpal Manohar Parrikar, son of former BJP Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar by just 716 votes.



The Poriem seat saw the BJP's Deviya Vishwajit Rane defeat the Aam Aadmi Party's Vishwajit Rane by 13,943 votes.



In Porvorim, the BJP's Rohan Khaunte trumped his nearest rival Sandeep Vazarkar of the All India Trinamool Congress by 7,950 votes.



The Valpoi seat saw Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane of the BJP trounce Tukaram Bharat Parab of the Revolutionary Goans Party by 8,085 votes.



Apart from these four seats' results, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the MGP were leading on two seats each while the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party were leading on one seat each at 2 p.m.



