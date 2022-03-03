BJP virtually reaches 7L people with PM's greeting in Varanasi before polling

Varanasi, March 3 (IANS) Within 48 hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's asking the party workers to take his 'pranam' (regards) to every family of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, BJP social media volunteers have reached around seven lakh voters through 35,000 whatsapp groups.



On various social media platforms, video clips of Prime Minister Modi's greeting to voters have registered around 17 lakh impressions till now.



While interacting with the party workers during 'Booth Vijay Sammelan' in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi appealed to booth level workers to take his 'pranam' to 'ghar-ghar' (door to door) in Kashi.



Within hours of the Prime Minister's appeal, the BJP social media volunteers swung into action and made his remark viral on the social media platforms.



Co-convenor of UP BJP's social media department Shashi Kumar told IANS Prime Minister's greeting has reached to around seven lakh people in Varanasi within 48 hours.



"During his address in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi had asked the BJP workers to meet the people of Kashi and go door to door to convey his regard. To reach out to the people with the Prime Minister's message, we have started a social media campaign. We have shared the clip with 36,000 whatsApp groups and through these groups we have reached seven lakh people in 48 hours," Kumar said, expressing confidence that the message will reach each voter and family before the polling.



Polling in Varanasi will be held in the seventh phase on March 7.



On various social media platforms, Prime Minister Modi's pranam to voters has registered around 17 lakh impressions till now. "The clip of the Prime Minister shared on various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram has registered over 16.5 lakh impressions and is counting,"Kumar said.



Whole campaign is supervised by UP BJP's social media department convenor Ankit Singh Chandel, Kumar, head of party IT department of Kashi region Vijay Gupta, head of social media in the region Kunwar Pushpendra Kumar and other key office-bearers.



While sharing the Prime Minister's greeting to people in Varanasi, a team of around 100 volunteers are also overseeing BJP's social media and online campaigns from Gulab Bagh locality.



"Our volunteers are managing the party's online and social media activities. They are circulating content for social media, monitoring social media and coordinating with booth-level workers and providing them relevant information and at the same time taking feedback on whether they have received, say, the voter list, campaign material. etc.," Kumar said.



--IANS

ssb/dpb