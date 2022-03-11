'BJP to give tonic to overcome drawbacks'

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary and party MLA, C.T. Ravi on Friday said the party knows about its weaknesses in Karnataka and will come back to power in 2023.



"We (BJP) can't discuss our weakness in public, we will give a tonic to overcome those drawbacks in the state," Ravi added in Bengaluru.



"There are certain issues which can't be discussed in public. If those issues are discussed it will turn into a controversy," he said.



"We are aware of the strength of our party and will come back to power in the state," he added.



The statements of Ravi have assumed importance as the state is headed for Assembly elections in 2023. The party leaders have said the cabinet expansion will take place.



Speaking on the Assembly poll victory in Goa, where Ravi was the party's National General Secretary in-charge of Goa, he criticised that Congress leaders have already approached the Governor staking a claim for government formation and have also got new clothes stitched for themselves thinking that they will come back to power in Goa.



The BJP MLA said the strong growth of Hindutva will strengthen nationalism in the country.



"Opposition leaders like Siddaramaiah are present among us. They refuse to wear a saffron head gear and throw it away, but readily wear skull caps offered by minority community leaders. This is not Hindutva. The real Hindutva facilitates wearing of both saffron head gear and skull cap," he added.



BJP follows the philosophy of "Sab Ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas" while Congress leader Siddaramaiah cherishes the philosophy of "Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Sarvanash".



"I have observed his (Siddaramaiah's) statements regarding the death of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar in Ukraine. Who brought back more than 20,000 students from Ukraine to India? If Naveen was to stay in a bunker without moving out on that day, we would have brought him back as well," Ravi said.



Siddaramaiah has criticised the Indian government for not ensuring a safe passage of Indian students from Ukraine to India.



