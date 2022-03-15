BJP state leaders rush to Delhi to discuss govt formation

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) After the party's massive victory in assembly polls in four states, the BJP has called state leaderships to the national capital to start discussion on government formation.



Uttarakhand and Manipur chief ministers have arrived, while the chief minister of Goa is on the way.



Sources said that leaders from Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa have been called to discuss the names of chief ministers in these states and of MLAs who would be inducted in the new cabinet.



"Caretaker chief minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh and others have reached the national capital to discuss the issue and formation of new government in the state with the central leadership of the BJP," a party insider said.



BJP chief J.P. Nadda and party national general secretary (organization) B.L. Santhosh met Manipur caretaker CM Biren Singh, state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, in-charge Sambit Patra and held discussions about formation of new government in the northeastern state.



It is learnt that after discussion in New Delhi, central observers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju will go to Imphal to discuss with other BJP MLAs and leaders to finalise the name of the legislature party leader. The BJP for the first time got the majority of its own in Manipur.



Caretaker Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant is expected to reach the national capital on Tuesday night, however, there is no confirmation about the Goa BJP president. "Sawant is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi, Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders including central observer Narendra Singh Tomar and L. Murugan," a party insider said.



Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik and others met party chief Nadda and Santhosh to discuss the formation of the new government. Dhami also met Amit Shah.



Sources said Dhami and other Uttarakhand BJP leaders are also likely to meet central observers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi and other central leaders. A similar meeting is likely to take place on Wednesday about the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.



