BJP set to retain UP albeit with a much reduced majority

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The final opinion poll results of the C-Voter ABP News were released in the evening on February 7, three days before the first round of polling in Uttar Pradesh on February 10.



According to the poll, the BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to win a second successive term with a vastly reduced majority.



In Punjab, the AAP is now touching the majority mark according to the final results.



Uttarakhand seems too close to call with the BJP and the Congress literally neck and neck in the race.



According to the final tally, the BJP led alliance in UP is projected to win a majority with the number ranging from 225 to 237. The primary challenger, the SP led alliance led by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is projected to win between a range of 139 to 151 seats. The BSP led by Mayawati is fading to insignificance, projected to win between 13 to 21 seats. The Congress, despite a spirited campaign led by UP in charge and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remains a marginal player, projected to win between 4 to 8 seats.



If the projections hold true, this will be the first time since 1989 that a party has managed to successfully retain power in the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh. For more than three decades, power has changed hands between the BJP, the SP and the BSP.



The BSP had won a majority in 2007 while the SP did the same in 2012. The BJP had won a massive mandate in 2017.



The poll does indicate anti-incumbency on some major issues, but not enough to prevent the BJP from retaining power. Analysts feel this victory, if it happens on March 10, will considerably enhance the stature of Yogi Adityanath in the party.



