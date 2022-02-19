BJP raking up Channi's 'Bhaiya' remark to corner Cong in UP

Gonda (UP), Feb 19 (IANS) In high octane battle for UP, the BJP has been targeting Congress over the statement of the Punjab Chief Minister who said that 'Bhaiye from UP, Bihar should not be allowed to enter Punjab. Several speakers talked of this issue mostly in areas going to polls in fifth and sixth phase.



The issue of migrants is carefully raked up to muster support for the BJP as the migrants are mostly from eastern UP and Bihar who work in Punjab.



Rajnath Singh who addressed three rallies in eastern UP on Saturday, raked up this issue again and said, "Very bad. Punjab Chief Minister Channi has said he will not let workers from UP & Bihar work in Punjab and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was clapping beside him."



Though Channi has clarified on the issue but for BJP it has become a political issue.



The controversy broke after the Punjab Chief Minister flanked by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Won't allow Bhaiyas to rule you," but later he clarified and claimed that his statement was twisted by the opposition parties and the media.



"My statement was against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (and AAP leaders) Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh who came from outside and are creating disturbance here. My statement is not for common people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan who come to Punjab for work. Their contribution in the making of Punjab is immense and I have great respect for them," Channi said in a video statement.



