BJP puts pressure on TN CM over Rs 1,000 promise to women

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has said that Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has forgotten about the promise he and the DMK had made during the run-up to the 2021 assembly elections regarding payment of Rs 1,000 per month to women.



The former IPS officer turned politician said that the Chief Minister seems to remember promises only when people start questioning him. He was speaking at Thanjavur on Tuesday during the election campaign for the urban local body polls.



He said that the Chief Minister has started talking about the Rs 1,000 assistance for the past two days only after the public questioned him.



Annamalai said the government is still creating a hype that it would sanction the money immediately and asked how he can sanction money without any government order. The BJP leader also said that there was no budget allocation for the same.



The BJP Tamil Nadu unit president said that the party is receiving an overwhelming response from the people who are benefiting from the central government schemes. He said that the state BJP has taken the achievements of the union government to each household who has benefited from at least one scheme of the Centre.



The BJP state president exhorted the party cadres and sympathizers to visit each and every household during the last leg of the campaign as there are only three days left for the polls. He said that for the central schemes to reach the people, BJP need to win the urban local body polls and called upon cadres to convey this message to the people during their door-to-door campaigning.



