BJP leading in 19 seats in Goa at 12 noon, CM ahead in Sanqulim

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The ruling BJP was leading with 19 seats, against 11 seats of the Congress in the 40-member assembly in Goa, as per the Election Commission data at 12 noon.



The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party that has joined hands with the Trinamool Congress is leading in three seats and so are the Independents. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in two seats, the Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party were leading in one seat each, as per the trends available at 12 noon.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was earlier trailing, was now ahead with 9,915 votes in his Sanqulim constituency, followed closely by Dharmesh Saglani of the Congress with 9,802 votes.



Utpal Manohar Parrikar, son of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who contested as an independent from Panjim seat, was trailing and was second with 5,857 votes against BJP's Atanasio Monserrate, who was leading with 6,531 votes.



--IANS

niv/skp/