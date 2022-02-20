BJP leader levels corruption charges against Bihar cabinet Minister

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) Suresh Sharma, a former Bihar cabinet Minister and BJP leader, on Sunday levelled corruption charges against Cabinet minister Ram Surat Rai.



Rai is the state Land Reforms and Revenue Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government.



He had landed in a controversy in 2021 when a huge consignment of liquor was seized from a school owned by him in Muzaffarpur district.



Sharma alleged that Rai is a contractor by profession and has alleged links with land mafias in Muzaffarpur district. He obstructed the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in the district to help land mafias, Sharma alleged.



"The approval of the Bihar government and fund allocation regarding the STP has already been completed, but the Cabinet minister is not allowing its construction for his own vested interests. He has alleged links with land mafias and has deliberately created hurdles in this proposal to help them," the BJP leader claimed.



"Everyone knew that the flood water entered the localities of Muzaffarpur in 2021 and was not evacuated due to choked drains and lack of STP in the district. Rai has conspired to turn the city into a living hell," Sharma said.



The BJP leader has spearheaded to address the smooth water evacuation issue in the city for which an STP is required.



He added that he himself is an engineer.



"He (Ram Surat Rai) will take a long time to become like me. He was earlier a farmer before entering politics and is now bullying the people. He is facing many corruption charges, which everybody knows. On the other hand, no one could level a single corruption charge against me. If anyone can, I would retire from politics," Sharma said.



Reacting to the allegation, Rai said that Sharma is a senior BJP leader, but he must introspect as a person.



Sharma is making false statements for personal gains, he added.



--IANS

ajk/khz/arm