BJP leader held for using casteist slur against police officer

Aurraiya (UP), Feb 2 (IANS) Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former district panchayat president Deepu Singh and his son Karmaveer have been arrested in Aurraiya district in a case of rioting and abusing a police official.



According to Aurraiya Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek Verma, a video went viral on Monday in which Deepu Singh and many others were seen abusing a police official, Santosh Kumar Awasthi in the police station.



Deepu Singh had allegedly insulted Kotwal Santosh Kumar Awasthi by using casteist words, which led to a series of protests by members of the Brahmin community.



Taking note of the video, the Additional Superintendent of Police was asked to investigate the matter and after preliminary probe, a case was registered against Deepu Singh and his son Karmavir under several serious sections.



Both were arrested and later sent to jail.



Meanwhile, BJP district president, Shriram Mishra, said that the matter had been communicated to state party president Swatantra Dev Singh and a decision will be taken on the matter.



--IANS

