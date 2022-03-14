BJP keeps CM aspirants guessing in three states by not taking final decision

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The BJP is keeping its aspirants guessing in three states as the party has not decided who will be the Chief Minister in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur with the delay in calling the legislative party meetings. The party emerged victorious in four state assembly polls and there is no certainty over the chief ministers except in Uttar Pradesh.



Aspirants for the chief minister post in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are keeping their fingers crossed and leaving no stone unturned to lobby for themselves. "The delay has kept everyone guessing about the party leadership's decision and has also provided them with an opportunity to lobby for themselves," a party insider said.



Many in the party feel that wirh no clear message from the central leadership even four days after the declaration of results, ir has fuelled speculation that the leadership might go in for a change of chief minister in Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, where sitting chief minister Dhami lost.



In Uttarakhand, the BJP has won the assembly polls by a two third majority but incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from Khatima. After Dhami's defeat many aspirants are eyeing the post of chief ministers which include Members of Parliament and MLAs. Many MLAs have visited the national capital to seek support from senior leaders to become chief minister of the hill state.



A senior party functionary in Uttarakhand told IANS that while almost five MLAs have offered to resign for Dhami to re-contest, many others have started lobbying for the post.



In Goa, while incumbent Pramod Sawant is the frontrunner for the post, many other aspirants are also trying their luck to become chief minister in the coastal state. "With extra time everyone is trying to become chief minister and pushing their candidature before seniors," a party leader in Goa said.



Similarly in Manipur incumbent N Biren Singh is the strongest candidate for the post but with a delay of four days a few are thinking that they might get the chance to lead the party.



The BJP on Monday appointed central observers and co-observers to elect the leader of the legislative party (chief minister) in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.



--IANS

ssb/bg