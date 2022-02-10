BJP hits out at Jayant Chaudhary for not voting

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Hitting out at Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary for not casting his vote on Thursday, the BJP asked if he has already abandoned the idea of winning.



Taking to twitter, BJP Information and Technology Department national in-charge Amit Malviya said: "How responsible is it for Jayant Chaudhary to not go out and vote because he has an election rally? What message is he sending? Has he already abandoned the idea of winning? Why should people come out and even consider the RLD when he isn't serious about casting his vote?"



BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted, "Voting is not only a right but the foremost duty of every citizen especially someone who leads a party. Jayant Chaudhary not casting his vote sends out a message that he doesn't care & nor does he believe that RLD will win. When he has given up, why will people vote for his party?"



It has been reported that RLD chief Chaudhary is unlikely to cast his vote due to his scheduled public rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Bijnor. Chaudhary is a voter of Mathura region.



Chaudhary, meanwhile earlier in the day, appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government that will fulfil their aspirations.



