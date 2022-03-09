BJP does not fear 'terrorists', Meenakshi Lekhi takes dig at AAP leaders

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Lashing out at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, said on Wednesday that BJP does not fear 'terrorists' and it is not afraid of 'goons' like them.



Talking to mediapersons at the Delhi BJP office after the State Election Commission on Wednesday deferred the announcement of municipal poll dates in Delhi, Lekhi said, "The kind of language Manish Sisodia and others used are inappropriate. I would tell them that the BJP does fear terrorists and is not afraid of goons like you."



Taking a dig at AAP, she said that it is most objectionable that those who always violate the law and the Constitution are teaching others lessons about them.



"The way the Delhi government commented on the State Election Commission, it shows that they do not understand the functioning of constitutional bodies. Some details were sent by the Centre to the SEC and based on these, the Commission took an independent decision. Such comments are contempt of constitutional authority," she said.



She further said that AAP has violated people's mandate.



"While the people of Delhi elected AAP for the smooth running of the administration, violating the people's mandate, you (AAP) have opened three to four liquor shops in each ward in violation of excise policy and rules," Lekhi said.



Lekhi said in the last seven years since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, not a single poll has been postponed in any state, irrespective of defeat or victory for the BJP.



"BJP is always ready for any election, anywhere and anytime," she said.



She claimed that those are responsible for mismanagement in Delhi do not want that civic bodies function properly.



"The municipal corporations require reforms. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal if he is against the administrative reforms required in the corporations," she asked.



Earlier on Wednesday, the SEC deferred the announcement of dates for municipal polls in Delhi. The move prompted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to question whether the Centre can 'direct' any EC to delay or cancel elections.



Sisodia tweeted, "Fearing defeat in MCD, the BJP postponed the elections through the Election Commission. People are saddened by 15 years of corruption in MCD and fearing this, the BJP is running away from elections."



