BJP alliance partners outperform Cong and BSP in UP polls

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) BJP alliance partners Apna Dal and Nishad party have outperformed the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



As per the latest trend, both the BJP's alliance partners are together either leading or winning in 19 seats while Congress only won two and BSP is leading in one seat.



Union Minister Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (Soneylal) has contested on 17 seats and has won eight and leading in four seats. Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) party has won five and is leading in two.



BJP top leaders supported alliance partners by seeking votes for them during campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared stage with Patel in election rallies.



Grand old party Congress has recorded its worst performance and was able to win only two seats with 2.35 per cent votes shares. People have rejected the Congress party led by the general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.



BSP has also registered its worst ever performance as the party leading in only one seat with 12.82 vote shares. Jatavs, the sub-caste to which BSP chief Mayawati belongs, hold a 14 per cent share in the scheduled caste category in the state.



The BSP, till now, has managed to secure only 12.7 per cent vote share which clearly shows that even Jatavs have moved away from the BSP.



Commenting on alliance partners "stunning" performance, a BJP leader said that performance of alliance partners shows that the BJP's votes transferred to them on the seats they contested.



"Results show that people have faith in BJP and its alliance partners and voters whole-heartedly supported them on the seats they contested by blessing with the votes," he said.



An Apna Dal insider said, "In alliance with BJP, Apna Dal performance has improved in comparison to the last Assembly polls. In 2017, we contested 11 and won nine, this time we won 12 out of 17 contested."



