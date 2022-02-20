BJP MLA in Hyderabad booked for threatening UP voters

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) The Hyderabad Police on Sunday registered a case against BJP MLA T. Raja Singh for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don't vote for the saffron party.



An FIR against the MLA was registered at Goshamahal Police Station under Sections 171 C and 171 F of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.



The Election Commission had on Saturday ordered the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to register FIR against the MLA.



With no response received from Raja Singh within the stipulated time to the show cause notice issued by it, the poll panel asked Telangana CEO to register FIR against relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People's Act.



The Commission also prohibited the MLA from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with the ongoing elections for 72 hours from 6 p.m. on February 19.



Stating that the MLA violated Sections 171 C and 171 F of the Indian Penal Code, section 123 of the Representation of the People Act and Model Code of Conduct, the poll panel deplored the statements made by Raja Singh and censured him for the violation.



The poll body had on Wednesday asked Singh to respond within 24 hours as to why appropriate penal action under criminal law should not be initiated against him.



The MLA through his advocate sought time till February 21 to furnish the reply but the Commission gave him time till 1 p.m. on February 19. The poll panel, however, received no response from him within the stipulated time.



The controversial MLA, in the video released after the second phase of polling for Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, threatened voters that if they don't cast their votes for the BJP, their houses will be demolished and they will be driven out of the state.



The MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad voiced concern over 'huge voter turnout in some areas' of Uttar Pradesh during the second phase of polling on Monday. He believes that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's enemies came out in large numbers to cast their votes. He appealed to 'Hindu brothers and sisters' to come out and vote in third and subsequent phases.



"To those who don't vote for BJP, I want to tell you that Yogi ji has called thousands of JCBs and bulldozers. They are on the way to Uttar Pradesh. After elections those who did not support Yogi Ji will be identified. You know, what JCBs and bulldozers are used for," the MLA said.



"I want to tell those traitors of Uttar Pradesh who don't want Yogi ji to become the Chief Minister again, abeta', if you want to live in Uttar Pradesh, you will have to say aYogi Yogi' or else you will have to leave the state," Raja Singh added.



--IANS

ms/svn/dpb