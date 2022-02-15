BJP, JD-U welcome CBI court's decision on Lalu Prasad

Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) After the special CBI court of Ranchi held RJD chief Lalu Prasad guilty in yet another fodder scam, BJP and JD-U leaders welcomed the decision.



BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that he raised this scam several times in the past. "I am highly satisfied that he (Lalu Prasad Yadav) who looted Bihar was finally punished. I appreciate the decision of the CBI court," Sushil Modi said.



"The hearing of the case was going on for the last 30 years. He (Lalu Prasad) used to do laughable things to get attention of the media. The court has given a strong message to the society. Whoever violates the law will be punished," Sushil Modi said.



Tar Kishore Prasad, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, said: "Those who ignore and cheat people would get punished by the court of law."



Samrat Chaudhary, the Panchayati Raj minister in the Nitish Kumar government said: "Justice has been done for the people of Bihar after the decision of the CBI court, Ranchi."



Neeraj Kumar, MLC and chief spokesperson of the JD-U said: "Lalu Prasad makes a record on corruption. He has cheated people in the past. Now, justice has been delivered by the court of law. He is also involved in the IRCTC scam and its amount is much bigger than the fodder scam."



Responding to the BJP and JD-U's statements, Jagadanand Singh, the RJD Bihar president, said that the RJD will challenge the decision of the CBI court in the High Court. "We will fight for our leader in the apex court till our last breath. We have huge expectations and belief in our judiciary. Lalu Prasad is a leader known for social equality and social unity in the country."



Ajit Sharma, the CLP leader of the congress in Bihar said: "Lalu Prasad is being framed by opposition leaders. If this case goes to the supreme court, the matter will be clear. RJD should challenge the decision in the upper court."



Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday was held guilty of illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from Doranda treasury in fodder scam, Jharkhand. Besides Lalu Prasad, there were 74 more accused who have been held guilty under the same charge. The CBI court has acquitted 24 persons in this case.



The quantum of punishment will be announced on February 21.



--IANS

