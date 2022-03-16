BJP, Cong spar over law and order situation in K'taka

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) BJP and Congress members in the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday had a heated exchange of words over the existing law and order situation in the state.



The Congress moved an adjournment motion, asking time for discussion on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Deputy Opposition leader in the House, U.T. Khader of the Congress, said that a Bajrang Dal activist -- Harsha -- was killed, while there have also been attacks on churches.



He further said that a fearful atmosphere is prevailing in the state, which calls for better law and order management to create a conducive atmosphere for development.



While Khader was making his remarks, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy intervened and said that under an adjournment motion, debates only on specific issues of emergency are allowed.



This led to a heated exchange of words between the BJP and Congress leaders, forcing Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to pacify both the parties.



Khader further said that the ruling BJP is not aware of what is happening on the ground, and he is only trying to wake up the government which is in deep sleep.



"Isn't there a death due to hatred? Are curfews and prohibitory orders solutions? There should always be a cordial atmosphere in the society," he maintained.



"Instead of being people-friendly, the police stations in the state have become politician-friendly," he claimed.



At this juncture, Madhuswamy again intervened and said that if Khader continued making statements in this fashion, the ruling party members would have to stage a walkout.



Speaker Kageri said that there is no possibility of allowing this discussion under the adjournment motion.



He then said that he is rejecting the adjournment motion proposed by Khader, and a debate on the issue will be allowed under Rule 69.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also made a statement that his government is ready to discuss the law and order situation in the state.



--IANS

mka/arm