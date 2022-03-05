BJD announces mayor candidates for 3 municipal corporations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 5 (IANS) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced candidates for the mayor post in three municipal corporations -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur, which will go for polls on March 24.



The BJD has announced the name of party spokesperson Sulochana Das as its party candidate for the post of mayor in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). At present, Das is serving as chairperson of State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.



Similarly, Rajya Sabha member Subash Singh has been nominated as the party candidate for the election to mayor post in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). Singh thanked the Chief Minister for having faith in him and nominating him for the election of such an important portfolio.



Sanghamitra Dalei is BJD's mayor nominee for Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).



Congratulating the party nominees, Patnaik, through Twitter, advised them to get closer to people with a commitment for service. He wished for the victory of all the three candidates in the elections.



The Congress has already announced Madhusmita Acharya and Giribala Behera as its mayor candidates for the BMC and CMC, respectively.



However, the BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the mayor post in the three civic bodies.



For the first time, the three municipal corporations of Odisha will go for direct election for the post of mayor along with chairperson of 106 municipalities and NACs.



This time, the government has reserved the mayor chair in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur for women while the post in CMC has been kept unreserved. The election will be held on March 24 and the results will be out on March 26.



--IANS

bbm/sks