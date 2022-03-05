BJD MP urges Centre to consider alternative arrangement for Ukraine returnees

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Member of Parliament from Odisha, Prasanna Acharya on Saturday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to make alternative arrangement for those students who have been evacuated from war torn Ukraine.



In the letter, Acharya requested him to "seriously ponder for an immediate alternative arrangement for students who were forced to abandon their studies half-way in view of the situation." He said that all arrangements should be made for their entry into various medical colleges in the country, even by relaxing the prevalent rules and guidelines, if necessary.



The BJD MP has requested the Health Minister to analyse the reasons why such a sizeable number of Indian students are tempted to go to Ukraine for Medical education.



"I would also humbly suggest you to analyse the reasons why such a sizeable number of Indian students are tempted to go to Ukraine for Medical education. Is it because the number of medical seats in India is limited, the expenses for medical education in India are so high in comparison to other countries like Ukraine which the middle class Indian parents are not able to afford or whether the standard of medical education in these countries are better than that of India!", the letter reads further.



Underlining that at present it does not seem likely that normalcy will return in the war torn country in immediate future and these Indian students would not be able to resume their education there, he said that the future of such students will be doomed unless and until the Union Government and in particular health ministry take some immediate measures.



The BJD Rajya Sabha MP has requested Mandavia to find out suitable solutions to facilitate continuance of medical education of the Indian students who have left Ukraine.



--IANS

avr/skp/