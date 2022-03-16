BFI set to invite Asian powerhouses to develop next gen boxers, felicitates Asian Youth & Junior championships medallists

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Wednesday announced that they will be inviting Asian powerhouse countries such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to India to train and play tournaments with Indian youth and junior boxers.



The announcement was made here during the BFI's felicitation event of the medal winners from the recently concluded 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan where the Indian boxers clinched a whooping 39 medals, including 15 gold.



"I congratulate each medal winner for their achievements at the Youth and Junior Asian Championships. I'm confident that playing against top boxers from the leading Asian countries will give them exposure. They have shown their potential with strong performances and these achievements promise a good future for Indian boxing," BFI president Ajay Singh said at the felicitation event which was also attended by DG SAI Sandip Pradhan and Asian champion Pooja Rani as they interacted with the boxers and encouraged them.



Alongside quality training with boxers from top Asian countries, BFI is also planning to conduct a junior edition of the India Open in order to encourage the next generation of boxers.



"We are glad to see BFI taking efforts in developing youth and junior boxers. SAI will support them in all possible ways if BFI loops in other Asian leading boxing nations for tournaments and training. It was great to see our young boxers performing so brilliantly at the Asian Championships and I hope they continue bringing medals for the country," said Sandip Pradhan.



Indian junior and youth teams claimed second and third positions respectively in the medals table as the prestigious continental tournament witnessed a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.



--IANS

cs