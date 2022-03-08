Axar Patel added to India's squad for day-night Test against Sri Lanka

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added all-rounder Axar Patel to India's squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka to be played from March 12-16 in Bengaluru.



The all-rounder has completed his rehab and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. The Bengaluru match is a day-night Test.



Axar is likely to slot straight into the XI in Jayant's place if India persist with a three-spinner attack, given his outstanding record over his first five Tests, in which he has picked up 36 wickets at an average of 11.86.



Meanwhile, the BCCI also said that Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad for the second Test.



Kuldeep did not feature in the first Test in Mohali, with India preferring Jayant Yadav as their third spinner. Jayant went wicketless in both innings, while his spin partners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja dominated the match with a combined 15 wickets.



India's squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel.



