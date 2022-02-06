Avalanches kill 8 in Austria

Vienna, Feb 6 (IANS) Eight people were killed in three separate avalanches in western Austria within 24 hours, the Austrian news agency APA has reported.



Police on Saturday said the incidents happened in the states of Vorarlberg and Tyrol on Friday and Saturday. In one avalanche near the Austrian-Swiss border, four Swedish skiers and their Austrian guide were killed.



Authorities have issued warnings of more avalanches on Saturday and Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.



