Autopsy report confirms Shane Warne died from natural causes

London, March 7 (IANS) An autopsy report on Monday confirmed that Australia's legendary cricketer Shane Warne had died from natural causes.



A report in mirror.co.uk quoting Thai police said that the spinner's family "have been informed" and that they "accept the finding".



The 52-year-old cricketer had died on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand after suffering a suspected heart-attack on Friday. A Warne associate had tried to resuscitate the former cricketer for almost 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived but he was declared dead on arrival in hospital.



The ex-cricketer's body will now be handed over to the Australian consular officials for return to his country where he will be given a state funeral.



"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," the report quoting Thai deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen's statement, said.



"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."



Meanwhile, Warne's family have opened up on their "never-ending nightmare" since he passed away.



"To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief," the statement said.



Warne took 708 wickets in 145 Tests, the second-most in the longest format after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan. He retired from international cricket in 2007 after Australia made a clean sweep of the Ashes.



He quit all forms of the game in 2013, having continued to play Twenty20 cricket.



Warne's eldest daughter Brook, 24, paying tribute to her father, was quoted as saying by ok.co.uk that, "We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me!



"Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever."



