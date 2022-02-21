Author Anirudh Suri launches first-ever NFT collection series for a book

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Author Anirudh Suri has launched 'The Great Tech Game NFT Collection Series' -- the first book with limited edition NFT collectible cards, with a percentage of the profits going to charities that promote tech inclusion.



Each card in the series is unique memorabilia digitally hand-signed and numbered by Suri, the creator of the NFTs and author of 'The Great Tech Game: Shaping Geopolitics and the Destinies of Nations' (HarperCollins India).



Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are one of the new-age tech tools that enable creators to engage more actively with their patrons. NFTs are taking the 'creator economy' by storm, and the new technology has grabbed the attention of athletes, artists, musicians, and singers across the world.



Suri believes that authors -- much like other creators in the world -- must adapt to these new tools of communication and content creation, must fully leverage this technology to engage directly and actively with the vast global community of readers.



The innovative and exciting initiative will also promote tech inclusion with a percentage of the profits from the NFT collection going to groups that are disadvantaged in their access or use of tech, which is a key pillar and recommendation of the book. Recipients of the donations will be selected in collaboration with the The Great Tech Game Discord Community for tech and geopolitics enthusiasts.



Ten per cent of the profits will be donated to a range of charities promoting tech education for young girls and women, while another 10 per cent of profits will be used to donate books and other digital items to public libraries and community centres in small towns and cities in India.



The highlight of the NFT Drop will be a number picked on the author's Twitter and Instagram handles. The person owning that card will get a one-on-one session with the author and a mention in the next edition of his book. All cardholders will also get access to an exclusive video of the author reading key sections of the book during the 'First Live Read' (just like a 'First Edition'), and get to join the Discord Community.



"While artists and athletes have taken to creating NFTs, no author has done so. I wanted to change that, not least because my book is about how technology is changing our economic and cultural paradigms and the need for us to adapt, says Suri, a tech entrepreneur, venture capitalist, geopolitics expert, and author.



"Moreover, I believe the tech community needs to come together to promote tech inclusiveness, and this will hopefully be a step towards that. I am incredibly excited to see how NFTs will transform the book industry and reader community as well. I hope this inspires other authors to launch their own NFTs and engage creatively with the vast reader community," Suri adds.



To purchase the NFTs in any of these collections, head over to the OpenSea page: https://opensea.io/collection/great-tech-game. For more on the NFT Collection Series visit the NFT website, https://anirudhsuri.com/nft/.





