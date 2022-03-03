Australia's spin-bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed tests positive for Covid-19

Rawalpindi, March 2 (IANS) Australia's spin-bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, beginning here on Friday.



Fawad, who is experiencing mild symptoms, has started his five-day isolation period. He would leave isolation only after returning two negative results.



The 40-year-old, who was born in Pakistan and played three ODIs and two T20Is for Australia, was part of Lahore Qalandars' squad at the recently concluded Pakistan Super League. Fawad arrived at the Australia team hotel on Monday, where he was due to start his role as the spin-bowling consultant. He was tested immediately upon arrival and returned positive.



According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the right-armer did not interact with anyone from the Australian travelling party before testing positive. And all of Australia's squad and touring party underwent Covid tests on Wednesday, returning negative results.



Fawad is the second person to be impacted by Covid-19 on this tour. Earlier this week, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf - also part of Qalandars' setup - tested positive and was ruled out of the first Test.



The Pakistan-born former Australian leg-spinner was appointed for the role after Australia's regular subcontinent spin consultant Sridharan Sriram (India-born), was unable to secure a visa for the Pakistan tour.



The three-Test series is the first time Australia will play in Pakistan since 1998.



--IANS

avn/cs