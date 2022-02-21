Australian series 'Deadloch' begins production

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) The noir comedy series 'Deadloch' has gone into production in Australia. The series is set in the once sleepy seaside hamlet of Deadloch, the story begins after a man's dead body is found on the beach.



After the incident, two female detectives are assigned to the case. With an over-eager junior by their side, they have to pool forces to solve the case while the town is putting on its annual crafts, culture and cooking festival.



As per 'Variety', the eight-part show, conceived by comedy duo Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, will be directed between February and May by Australian directors Ben Chessell, Gracie Otto and Beck Cole with Andy Walker taking the onus of production by Prime Video, Guesswork Television and OK Great Productions.



The show has been written by McCartney and McLennan along with Kim Wilson, Christian White, Anchuli Felicia King, Kristy Fisher and Sami. McCartney and McLennan will also serve as showrunner-producers. Fiona McConaghy is co-producer. McCartney and McLennan will also executive produce the show along with Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan.



The series will star Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Alicia Gardiner, Nina Oyama, Tom Ballard, Susie Youssef, Pamela Rabe, Kris McQuade, Duncan Fellows, Harvey Zielinski, Shaun Martindale, Katie Robertson, Nick Simpson-Deeks, Mia Morrissey, Leonie Whyman and Mick Davies with Holly Austin, Kartanya Maynard and Naarah.



The show marks Amazon's fourteenth Australian commission since 2019 and its third locally-made scripted drama.



--IANS

