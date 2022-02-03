Australian High Commissioner in Raj to explore investment opportunities

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell AO is in Rajasthan to discuss the ambitious plans of investment in the desert state in diverse fields like skill development, water management, renewable energy, agriculture and mining.





He made an official call on Rajasthan's newly appointed Chief Secretary Usha Sharma to discuss the plan to invest in the desert state in skill development, water management, renewable energy, agriculture and mining.



Farrell said that the Australia-India relationship is getting closer and is meant to go a long way.



"Australia is aiming to make a healthy investment in India for which skill development, water management, renewable energy, agriculture and mining can be the focus areas. Rajasthan has a huge potential for development of Solar power in particular and the Australian government would be more than willing to stitch a partnership in developing and sharing technology for enhancing the Solar energy in the state," he said.



The Australian High Commissioner to India was all praise for the federal structure of India and said that the present time when Covid has receded is a great opportunity for the two countries to work together.



He further suggested an exchange programme for the officers of the two countries under which the administrative officers from one country would visit the other to understand and learn the administrative working of each other.



Sharma welcomed all the suggestions made by the High Commissioner and said that Rajasthan as well is looking forward to a long term sustained relationship with Australia.



Also present in the meeting were Ravi Kant, Principal Secretary, Investments and Naveen Jain, Principal Secretary, Planning, while the High Commissioner was accompanied by Jade Taylor, Second Secretary and Vandana Seth, Senior Research Officer.



Congratulating Usha Sharma on assuming the charge of Rajasthan's top administrative officer, the High Commissioner gave his best wishes to her for her future tenure.



A day earlier, the Australian High Commissioner also made a visit to BJP State president Satish Poonia and discussed plans of investment in Rajasthan.



The High Commissioner of Australia and the BJP State President held a detailed discussion about the immense potential in the fields of tourism, mining, education, medicine, sports, etc. and moving forward with each other's cooperation.



Accepting the invitation of the Australian High Commissioner to come to Australia, the BJP state president promised him that in the coming days, he would meet soon and conduct a dialogue programme with overseas Indians and overseas Rajasthanis in Australia, so that development and other areas could be developed with mutual cooperation.



