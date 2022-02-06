Australia women blow away Heather Knight's England in second ODI

Melbourne, Feb 6 (IANS) A strong bowling performance from Australia blew away Heather Knight's England as the tourists lost the low-scoring second Women's One-day International by five wickets with more than 14 overs to spare at the Junction Oval here on Sunday.



Having already retained the Ashes series after the first ODI victory, Meg Lanning's side was in no mood to let up, racing to the 130-run winning target in 35.2 overs.



Ellyse Perry's 3/12 off seven overs and a late strike from Tahlia McGrath sunk the tourists, who limped to 129 in 45.2 overs.



In reply, Australia eased to the target, with Perry again strong in an innings of 40 off 64 deliveries.



Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl, and the hosts began in clinical fashion, with Alyssa Healy taking an acrobatic catch behind the stumps to claim Tammy Beaumont (6) at the end of the fourth over.



A thorn in the side for Australia early in the series, Beaumont's early departure forced a rethink for England, who struggled to build after the early scalp. Lauren Winfield-Hill and captain Knight struggled to accelerate, and the pressure applied by the hosts claimed the former, falling to Alana King attempting a premeditated lap sweep for 24.



Nat Sciver struggled to move into her innings, with Jonassen's miserly line and length forcing an error of judgement by the all-rounder, who found Annabel Sutherland in the deep for just 25-ball eight. Knight fell in the squeeze (also to Jonassen for 18 off 36), and the slip led to a collapse as the tourists say at 68/7.



Amy Jones (28) and Sophie Ecclestone (32 not out) tried to glue together a defendable total, though the tourists fell to 129 all out after McGrath's late-innings exploits.



Australia had a shaky start early in their chase, losing Rachael Haynes (10) and Meg Lanning (0) in consecutive overs, though Perry's innings stabilised the reply, with the help of Healy's 22 and McGrath's 19.



Perry was run out by a clever direct hit from Kate Cross, but the wicket was a mere consolation as Ash Gardner (31 not out) anchored the chase home.



Brief scores: England 129 in 45.2 overs (Sophie Ecclestone 32 not out; Ellyse Perry 3/12, Tahlia McGrath 3/4) lost to Australia 131/5 in 35.2 overs (Ellyse Perry 40, Ashleigh Gardner 31 not out) by five wickets.



--IANS



akm/