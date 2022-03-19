Australia football coach Arnold tests Covid positive ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Canberra, March 19 (IANS) Graham Arnold, head coach of Australia's men's national football team, the Socceroos, has tested positive for Covid-19 in a routine test just days ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier.



"Football Australia today advised that Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has unfortunately returned a positive Covid-19 result before travelling to Socceroos camp in Sydney," the FA said in a statement.



It is the second time in two months that Arnold has contracted coronavirus having previously missed the 4-0 victory over Vietnam in January, reports Xinhua.



The Socceroos are set to play Japan in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday night.



"Until his period of self-isolation concludes, Arnold will remain connected to Australia's squad and staff digitally, as he successfully did in January when Australia played Vietnam in Victoria," read the statement.



Under current health regulations, Arnold will be allowed out of isolation on Thursday if he remains asymptomatic and returns a negative test.



The Socceroos have drawn three of their last four qualifying games, falling to third in their group.



They must beat Japan in Sydney and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on March 30 to secure automatic qualification for the Qatar World Cup or else may go through inter-confederation play-offs.



Arnold on Thursday swung a selection shock for the crucial games, naming five uncapped players including 34-year-old Uruguayan-born striker Bruno Fornaroli in his squad.



"With Fornaroli's Australian citizenship now granted, Football Australia has submitted paperwork to FIFA requesting to switch Fornaroli's international football allegiance from Uruguay to Australia and is anticipating that this will be approved before next Thursday's match against Japan," said the FA.



--IANS



bsk