Australia-New Zealand T20I series abandoned due to travel restrictions

Auckland, Feb 9 (IANS) The T20I series between Australia and England, which was scheduled to be played in Napier next month, has been abandoned due to the ongoing travel restrictions between the trans-Tasman neighbours.



The three-match series was set to take place at McLean Park in Napier between March 17 and 20 but the COVID-enforced restrictions at the New Zealand border have meant Cricket Australia (CA) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) mutually calling off the mini-series.



A statement issued by NZC on Wednesday said, "The short, four-day-long series, set down for McLean Park, Napier on March 17, 18 and 20, was initially arranged on the basis of the New Zealand Government's plan to relax restrictions at the trans-Tasman border. However, with those plans now substantially delayed, and no MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) accommodation available for the Australian side on their scheduled arrival into New Zealand, NZC has been given no choice but to abandon the series.



"As a consequence of this (and given the cancellations would have left the Hawke's Bay region with a substantially reduced international programme) the BLACKCAPS-Netherlands T20 on March 25, previously scheduled for Bay Oval, Tauranga, will now be played at Napier's McLean Park," the statement added.



NZC chief executive David White said the move was inevitable given the border restrictions.



"At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria. However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series. It's disappointing -- but we know it's the same for businesses and individuals and other sports, and we're grateful for the international schedule we have," said White.



White added the series was a late addition to New Zealand's summer schedule.



Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said, "We thank NZ Cricket for making every effort to host the series but unfortunately it wasn't possible given the border restrictions and quarantine requirements."



New Zealand are currently gearing up for a two-Test series against South Africa at home, while Australia will travel to Pakistan for a Test and limited-overs series next month.





