Aussie police seize 220kg drug in Sydney

Sydney, Feb 9 (IANS) Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) seized 220 kgs of drug and cash worth 1.15 million Australian dollars (about $0.8 million) during a drug investigation on Wednesday.



Officers were called to a property in Canterbury in southwest Sydney on July 9 last year after a plumber who was fixing a leaking toilet pipe found bags of cash and crystal substance in an open cupboard, Xinhua news agency reported.



The unit was then declared a crime scene and a locked garage under the complex was searched.



It uncovered 15 cardboard boxes containing almost 220 kgs of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated potential street value of 44 million Australian dollars (about $31.5 million).



Officers also seized 95g of MDMA, 35g of cocaine, and "chemicals consistent with the manufacture of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GBH), gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) and ice".



Some of the cash money seized were found in a grocery bag, stored in the garage.



Police have also released CCTV footage of a man they believe can assist with their investigations.



