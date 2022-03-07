'Attack - Part 1' trailer unleashes John's super-soldier

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) The trailer of John Abraham's upcoming action film 'Attack - Part 1' was released on Monday. The film helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand will take the audience to a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence.



The film showcases John as a super-soldier who has modified his body through cybernetic processes.



Sharing his excitement on trailer launch, John Abraham elaborates, "'Attack' is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate."



The film boasts of action scenes that are path-breaking as John says, "The action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully. There are so many surprises in Attack that we have protected and haven't yet revealed in the teaser & trailers since my confidence is high in what our team has achieved and what the audiences are about to witness on the big screen, I am glad we are all set to release on 1st April!"



Director Lakshya Raj Anand adds, "'Attack' is a very special project for me as it's my ode to action films that I've enjoyed through my life and now giving those same tropes my own take makes it super special."



He credits his team for the exceptional work that they have put up, "But above all we've made this film with a fantastic team of very passionate people who have given their blood, sweat, and tears. So, I'm glad the movie-going audience is back and they're going to witness our hard work and perseverance on the big screen"



Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios says, "This one from Pen studios is made with a lot of heart and is going to bring in a new way of storytelling to our industry."



Calling the idea of super-soldier a clutter-breaking concept, he adds, "You see, John being a super-soldier is a very appealing idea and the concept of Attack is very entertaining and going to be a clutter breaker. We are thrilled to have the film set to release in cinemas and we hope audiences enjoy the entertainer."



In addition, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah.



Presented by Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham, and Ajay Kapoor Productions 'Attack-Part 1' is set to arrive in cinemas on April 1.



--IANS

aa/kr

