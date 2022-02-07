Athar Siddiqui plays a family man in short film 'Anjaan Ek Dastak'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Athar Siddiqui, who was last seen in TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2' and 'Mauka-E-Vardaat', is currently enjoying shooting for upcoming short film 'Anjaan Ek Dastak'.



He says: "I'm excited to be part of such a beautiful crime thriller. It's a story about how a man, in search of heaven, gets into crime and harms others. I play a family man who is responsible, gentle, very caring and also passionate about reading books. One of the books becomes the reason behind the change in his personality and turning him violent."



The actor known for featuring in shows like 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi' and 'Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi' enjoyed winters while shooting in Sattal in Uttarakhand.



"We have been shooting in Sattal, it's such a beautiful place. It's too cold and shooting here in winters was an amazing experience as we do not get to enjoy that in Mumbai," he concludes.



