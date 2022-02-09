At 71,365 new Covid cases, India reports marginal rise

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) India reported 71,365 fresh Covid infections in a span of 24 hours, a rise of around 6 per cent against 67,597 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health ministry on Wednesday morning.



A total of 1,217 deaths were also reported in the 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,05,279



The active Covid cases have reduced to 8,92,828, which constitute 2.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 1,72,211 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,10,12,869. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.70 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 15,71,726 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.46 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 7.57 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 4.54 per cent.



With the administration of over 53.61 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 170.87 crore as of Wednesday morning.



More than 12.11 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning



--IANS

avt/dpb



