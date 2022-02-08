At 67,597, India reports 19% decline in new Covid cases

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) India on Tuesday reported 67,597 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a considerable decline of 19 per cent against 83,876 cases reported on the previous day.



A total of 1,188 deaths were registered in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,04,062, said the Union Health ministry on Tuesday morning.



The active Covid cases now stand at 9,94,891, which constitute 2.35 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 1,80,456 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,08,40,658. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.46 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 13,46,534 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.29 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 8.30 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 5.02 per cent.



With the administration of over 55.78 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 170.21 crore as of Tuesday morning.



More than 11.81 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.



