Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

By Neeraj Dhankher

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for March 21-27.





Aries



This week will set you up for success. You'll be pleasantly surprised to bag a new project. Work conditions will improve, and old issues will start to be resolved. Keep your eyes and ears open if you are expecting a travel abroad. Make prudent investments, but avoid risky ventures. Your family bond will strengthen. You will have short journeys. Avoid bragging about your accomplishments. You will be able to spend quality time with your spouse. But don't be an egoist or it will affect your personal and professional relationships. Your mother's health and your relationship will improve. Your siblings may be given opportunities to move abroad.



Tip of the week: Don't brag



Taurus



You will be energised and able to finish your work on time. As a result, your work performance will improve. You will have many chances to expand your business. Your financial situation will be stable, and your income will be sufficient. A chance to travel overseas may come your way. But excess can cause financial issues. If you are involved in stock trading or any other form of speculation, you should think and plan before investing. A friend's aid will help you overcome challenges and will be a blessing in disguise. The present planetary position will help you get along with your partner and resolve marital troubles.



Tip of the week: Control your expenses



Gemini



Your life is about to alter dramatically. If you want to start something new, you should prepare yourself for it. After enduring adversity, you are likely to grow stronger and wiser. You will have higher growth and money flow if you are salaried or in the service sector. Your prior efforts will start to pay off. A transfer is likely. The business will gain momentum, leading to more sales. Your parents' blessings will help you overcome obstacles. People who are single can look forward to finding a life partner very soon. Those who are married are more likely to think about starting a family in the future.Any chronic illness will be cured.



Tip of the week:Seek your parents' blessings



Cancer



This is an excellent moment to reflect on your life and reevaluate your desired life goals. At times, you may feel restless. You will, however, develop the necessary strength and determination to overcome obstacles and emerge successful. If you aspire to travel overseas, you now have the opportunity. Due to improving financial conditions, you will be able to purchase a new home. Your father is likely to provide financial assistance to you. If married, you can anticipate some bonding time with your spouse and possibly a short trip. Your siblings will now be able to move on in the right direction, and their efforts will result in advancement in their careers.



Tip of the week: Re-evaluate your goals



Leo



This week, your workload and stress levels are expected to rise. However, if you put in the time and effort, you will be able to overcome any obstacles that come your way. Unemployed people have a good chance of getting a new job. You'll develop strong feelings for a few people. Because of misunderstandings, your relationship with your spouse could be a matter of concern. You will be inclined to decorate and beautify your home. You may also buy a new house or car. Only invest your money after analysingthe benefits and drawbacks. If you're unsure, consult with an expert. Even if you have a persistent disease, you will most likely recover.



Tip of the week: Prepare for additional workload



Virgo



Keep your energy up, since hard work will pay off. You'll be flooded with new job offers, and you can pick and choose. If you want to travel overseas, now is the time to plan. If you are in business, you can expect a productive time. You will get social fame. Having a healthy relationship with your spouse will benefit you. Single natives looking for love can expect good outcomes. Your parents' love and blessings will aid you in the long term. Your father is likely to make a major life decision and may be planning to retire. You may inherit money. Avoid speculating as it may not pay off. Guard against lung and chest infections.



Tip of the week: Stay energetic



Libra



All roadblocks on your path to achievement will now be removed. You will have the necessary courage and enthusiasm to complete your tasks. Your diligence will result in enhanced outcomes. Your performance and ability will be recognised, and your superiors will appreciate your efforts. If you're considering establishing the groundwork for a new project, this will prove profitable. You may experience a shift in location as a result of a job move. This is an excellent moment to make a real estate investment. You may encounter some difficult times during your marriage. Your father's health may require concern. Protect yourself against skin infections.



Tip of the week: Travel on the cards



Scorpio



You will be presented with unexpected possibilities. There is a good chance that you may receive a promotion or salary increase. Your confidence level will be high, and you're likely to make some bold choices. Your relationship with senior management at work is likely to strengthen, as will your reputation. Money that has been accumulated in the past will now be retrieved, thereby improving your cash flow. Any unresolved conflict with your father will be addressed. Avoid using language that could be construed as hurtful to the sensibilities of others. Don't make false promises. Ongoing health issues will be resolved.



Tip of the week: Don't make false promises



Sagittarius



You may begin reaping the benefits of your efforts. Improved finances are on the horizon. Getting a favourable outcome in a court case is quite likely. At times, you may be apprehensive. Don't take any risky decisions, especially ones that could affect your career. Ask for help from your superiors and mentors if necessary. It's possible that you'll inherit money or see unexpected rewards from investments you made in the past. Relationships between siblings may deteriorate as a result of inheritance issues. Married couples can plan to start their own family. Students will perform higher than expectation and will stay focused.



Tip of the week: Seek help if required



Capricorn



Procrastination is something you should avoid at all costs. Your business and career will benefit from your ability to make certain critical judgments. You'll have no problem completing all of your pressing assignments. It doesn't matter where you work as long as it has something to do with abroad. Don't overextend yourself financially as a business owner, and keep an eye on your employees. You can count on the support of your family and friends. Your children's well-being should be your primary concern. Stay away from disputes and arguments. Pay attention to what you spend your money on.



Tip of the week: Do not procrastinate



Aquarius



If you want to succeed, you'll need to push yourself to the maximum. A career move or a substantial shift in your field appears to be in the near future. Your financial situation can be dramatically improved if you start from scratch, set new plans, and follow through on them. However, before making any investment, be sure you've considered all of the relevant factors. Resolving ongoing marital troubles is likely. Your efforts will be rewarded if you're on the lookout for a partner. You could put a strain on your emotional and physical health. Maintain a healthy work-life balance while also paying attention to your personal well-being.



Tip of the week: Focus on work-life balance



Pisces



You may discover new ways to make money. When it comes to expanding your business, there is a chance of receiving a loan. Plan some new avenues to save money. At work, you may find yourself in the middle of a dispute. Do not engage in any conversation that could lead to you becoming embroiled in intra-company politics. Your parents will be the rock on which you stand and will do everything in their power to help you succeed. When it comes to finding a spouse, unmarried people must be patient. Wedding plans may have to be put on hold. Your stomach appears susceptible in terms of your health.



Tip of the week:Plan your savings



(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)



--IANS

dhankher/arm