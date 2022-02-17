Assam youth BJP asks police to file case against Telangana CM

Guwahati, Feb 17 (IANS) The BJP youth wing lodged a police complaint demanding action against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for making comments on surgical strikes against Pakistan, police said on Thursday.



A police official in Guwahati said that a complaint was received from the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at the Bharalumukh Police Station but it was not yet registered. Lawyer Priyanku Pratin Parasor and legal co-incharge Abhinaba Purkayastha on behalf of the BJYM in their complaint said that on February 13 while addressing a public meeting at Raigiri of Yadagiri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana Chief Minister made some comments against the Indian Army relating to the surgical strike.



"He made comments not only against the Indian Army but also against the Government of India in a very derogatory and demeaning manner and such an act on his part is nothing but an act against the Government of India as well as the Indian Army," the complaint said.



The BJYM in its complain said that Rao's comment against the Army and the Government shows disrespect against the sovereign institution of the country and by making such remarks he had tacitly supported the campaign and propaganda of Pakistan showing India in a very poor taste and which also puts the Indian Army in a very poor light not only before the citizens of India but also in the eyes of the world.



The BJYM, which also submitted a Compact Disk containing the video clip along with its complaint, urged the Assam police to initiate a thorough investigation and punish Rao as per law.



