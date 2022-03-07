Assam: Over 65% turnout in Majuli bypolls (Lead)

Guwahati, March 7 (IANS) Over 65.16 per cent of the 1,33,227 voters cast their votes in the by-election to the prestigious Majuli Assembly constituency in Assam on Monday, officials said, adding the voting was entirely peaceful.



Central Armed Police Forces troopers have maintained a strict vigil in the Majuli Assembly constituency, where 1,33,227 electorate, including 65,408 women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in 203 polling stations to decide the electoral fate of three candidates.



In a triangular contest, the ruling BJP's candidate Bhuban Gam, the Assam Jatiya Parishad nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) aspirant Bhaity Richong are in the fray.



The Congress and other opposition parties are supporting Basumatary.



The Election Commission has strictly adhered to the mandatory Covid protocols, including thermal scanning, wearing of masks and use of hand sanitiser by both voters and polling personnel.



The by-election to the politically crucial constituency was necessitated after former Assam Chief Minister and Central minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the Assembly and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in September last year paving the way for Himanta Biswa Sarma to become the Chief Minister.



The votes would be counted on March 10.



--IANS

