Assam BJP MP demands CBI probe into 'murder' of two brothers

Silchar (Assam), Feb 12 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member from Silchar, Rajdeep Roy on Saturday demanded CBI inquiry into the "deaths" of two cousin brothers in the neighbouring state of Mizoram.



Roy, Vice-President of Assam BJP, on Saturday said that during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Friday, he demanded the CBI probe into the "killings" of Pravin Singh, 45 and his elder brother Nripen Singh, 49 in Mizoram earlier this month.



"I have requested Home Minister Amit Shah to ask the CBI to probe into the killings of two brothers in Mizoram. This is a serious case... the truth must be unearthed," the parliamentarian told the media.



Both were resident of Dholai in Cachar district of southern Assam.



According to Roy, driver Pravin and his brother (assistant) Nripen driving an oil tanker recently went to Mizoram from southern Assam. While returning back to Assam, Pravin was brutally assaulted by miscreants and then he was murdered by them and Nripen was apprehended and handed over to Mizoram Police.



Mizoram police arrested Nripen on the charges of murder of Pravin.



"Mizoram Police tortured upon Nripen and thereby obtained his signature in a blank paper, wherein it was later written a confession note of committing murder of Pravin. Nripen was then shifted to Aizawl central jail.On February 8, Nripen while was in Aizawl central jail according to Mizoram police have committed suicide. This is just unbelievable," the MP said.



Roy and Assam's Information and Public Relations Minister Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the houses of the slain brothers. The Mizoram police subsequently handed over the body of Pravin earlier his month and Nripen's body on February 10 leading to the tension along the inter-state border of Assam and Mizoram.



A series of incidents and clashes took place along the trouble-torn inter-state borders of the two northeastern states during the past few years over the boundary disputes.



The worst-ever violence along the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26 last year left six Assam Police personnel dead and nearly 100 civilians and security personnel of the two neighbouring states injured.



The Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram met in New Delhi on November 26 last year in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the ways and means to resolve their border issues amicably. Both states have officially had different interpretations of their territorial boundary lines.



The two northeastern states share a 164.6-km border between Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and Mizoram's Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.



