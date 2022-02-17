Assailants open fire at car in Delhi, police suspect gang war

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) In a case of suspected gang war, unknown armed assailants fired indiscriminately at a car in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar.



The incident happened on Wednesday night. The armed assailants kept on chasing the car for almost four kilometers.



The persons, who were travelling in the car, sped to the Nizamuddin Railway Station to save their lives.



A source said that this is a case of possible gang war.



"The armed assailants fled from the crime scene after some time. The police were informed and a team was immediately sent to the spot. We are looking into the matter," said the police.



Further details awaited.



--IANS

atk/dpb

