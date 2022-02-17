Assailants attack shopkeeper, loot cash in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Assailants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district attacked a shopkeeper at night and snatched his money bag containing cash.



Police said that the incident happened on Wednesday night and the victim was seriously injured after the criminals attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon in Budgam district's Zoogipora Khag.



"A shopkeeper identified as Ghulam Muhammad Shah, 56, closed his shop in Khandaypora village and was on his way home in Zogipora village when some assailants attacked him and snatched his money bag.



"The injured shopkeeper has been referred by doctors at sub-district hospital Beerwah to Srinagar for specialised treatment.



"An FIR has been registered and investigation has started to nab the looters", police said.



--IANS

