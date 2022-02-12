Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd bags Telugu rights of Suriya's 'ET'

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (IANS) Tamil hero Suriya Siva Kumar is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action thriller 'ET' (Entharkkum Thunindhavan). Helmed by Pandiraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the Telugu rights of this movie have been acquired by Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd.



Considering Suriya's huge market value, the rights of the movie, which is titled 'ET' in Telugu, were bought at a fat price, sources report. Along with the Tamil version, the film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu on March 10.



Suriya himself is dubbing for his character, and a picture of him in the dubbing studio is going viral on social media.



Priyanka Arul Mohan played Suriya's love interest in the movie for which R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer and D Imman is the music director. Vinai Rai, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, and Saranya Ponvannan will be seen in crucial roles in the film.



Suriya, who is basking the success of his recent movie 'Jai Bhim', had enthralled the audience with his movies during the Covid lockdown. His critically acclaimed movie 'Aakasam Nee Haddhu Raa' grabbed huge attention from all the quarters of the audience, even with its digital release only.



