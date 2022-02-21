Ashish Trivedi: Viewers no more judge actors over onscreen roles

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Ashish Trivedi, who is currently seen playing the role of the fiance of Tejasswi Prakash's character in 'Naagin 6', doesn't fear getting typecast.



He says: "I'm playing a grey shaded role for the first time onscreen. And as an actor I'm enjoying the freshness of my character Mayank. He is very much possessive about his relationship. I'm getting a really very good response for my role. However I'm not scared to be typecast for playing negative roles. As I feel nowadays viewers easily connect to actors individual identities on social media. They don't judge them anymore over their onscreen performance. And makers are always interested in experimenting with their actors who succeeded to make their roles alive onscreen."



The actor who made his acting debut after featuring in the show 'Udaan' revealed he was passionately waiting for a good role.



"I made my acting debut and was seen on TV screen last in 2019 in Udaan. After which I was passionately waiting for a challenging and promising role. I never wanted to repeat myself. Lockdown was also another reason. But yes, meanwhile I was also shooting for digital projects."



Earlier Ashish has been part of shows like 'Skulls and Roses', 'Crime and Confession' among others.



--IANS

ila/kr