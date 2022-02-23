Ashi Singh opts for red outfit for bridal fashion show sequence in 'Meet'

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) 'Meet' actress Ashi Singh dons a bridal attire for a fashion show sequence in the daily soap. Ashi decided to wear a red lehenga as she believes red is the symbol of love and every bridal outfit should be red.



Talking about her experience, Ashi mentions: "I personally believe that any bridal outfit should always be red as red is the colour of love. I was really happy with the outfit that I selected for this particular bridal fashion show segment."



Ashi elaborates about her attire and says: "It was the perfect colour, with a really nice jacket and a dupatta over my head and looked very beautiful after I dressed up."



"The jewellery I was wearing was intricate and not too heavy, so I was very comfortable shooting in this outfit," she adds.



'Meet' is a story of Meet Hooda, played by Ashi Singh, who is daring and ready to face the societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities.



'Meet' airs on Zee TV.



